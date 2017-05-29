© Instagram/mbergman1980
Hail in Adrian, Missouri
Severe thunderstorms caused significant damage from the central Plains through the mid-Mississippi and Tennessee River valleys during the start of Memorial Day weekend.

The majority of damage occurred from very large hail which smashed windows and dented vehicles. In some locations, the size of the hail was as large as softballs.

Two people were reported dead and another missing after their car was found in Branson, Missouri, on Sunday following severe flooding. Officials believe the car drove into rushing water the day before.

High wind gusts up to 70 mph further damaged communities by snapping large trees and triggering widespread power outages.



© Instagram/millerkirsti
Hail larger than baseballs in Adrian, Missouri
More than 760 wind and hail reports poured in during Saturday and Saturday night, with the worst of the thunderstorms occurring over Oklahoma, Missouri and Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service.

A total of eight tornadoes touched down in Missouri and Oklahoma. Only one tornado was confirmed on Saturday, but storm survey teams assessing damage on Sunday confirmed another seven tornadoes touched down. Fortunately, most of the tornadoes were only briefly on the ground and no injuries have been reported.

Over 75,000 were still without power across Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee early on Sunday morning.

Cleanup operations can begin in full force across the central Plains as drier, cooler air presses southward in the wake of the storms early this week. However, areas farther south and east could be threatened by more rounds of thunderstorms, some of which could turn severe, through Memorial Day.

© Kirsti Miller
Hail from Kirsti Miller in Adrian, Missouri.