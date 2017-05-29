© Kremlin Pool / Global Look Press



Moldovan President Igor Dodon has expressed outrage following the Moldovan Foreign Ministry's decision to expel five Russian diplomats. The president called it a "direct provocation."Dodon wrote in a Facebook post.The Moldovan leader went on to say that advocates of closer ties with the EU were apparently "so incensed by the success the president managed to achieve in the recent months that they decided to make a direct provocation," which could result in a "serious deterioration" of bilateral relations with Russia.The president's statement came as the Moldovan Foreign Ministry sent the Russian embassy in Chisinau a note informing it that five Russian diplomats must leave the country within 72 hours."Today, the Russian embassy in Chisinau received a note from the Moldovan Foreign Ministry declaring several Russian diplomats persona non grata," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.Zakharova called the situation "paradoxical but also indicative," adding that it has nothing to do with the work of the Russian diplomats but rather reflects Moldova's inner political struggle.