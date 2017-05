Pyongyang has raised the alarm over Washington's attempts to put severe pressure on the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) through tough economic sanctions and hinder economic cooperation between North Korea and Russia However, according to Russian expert in Asia-Pacific affairs Vladimir Terekhov, the US' sanctions policy is actually aimed at Russia rather than at the DPRK.On Wednesday, the North Korean Foreign Ministry signaled that it views Washington's decision to expand sanctions against the country as an effort to destroy the DPRK.the statement said as quoted by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA)."This is normal bilateral cooperation work aimed to expand bilateral economic relations and deepen the friendship through humanitarian exchanges and visits," the DPRK Foreign Ministry emphasized.On May 18, the DPRK's vessel Man Gyong Bong arrived in the Russian port of Vladivostok."It is planned that the ferry will transport Chinese tourists (from Hunchun) to Russia every week, Russian tourists to Rajin and North Korean workers to Vladivostok and back (from May 25)," Sputnik contributor Alexander Khrolenko wrote last Thursday In his article, Khrolenko drew attention toAs US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley put it addressing the international community: "You either support North Korea or you support us, you are either with North Korea or not."However, while maintaining economic relations with North Korea,the journalist highlighted. Speaking to Radio Sputnik , Vladimir Terekhov suggested that"The US has made a choice in favor of economic sanctions to solve the so-called North Korean nuclear missile problem," Terekhov told Radio Sputnik."Although the US leadership had previously said that there was a military option on the table — for example, a surprise strike on North Korea's nuclear weapons production facilities and missiles — this [move] is fraught with serious consequences; on the other hand, Russia and China are categorically against the military solution [to the problem]," the expert said, adding that"But in general, I believe, this [policy] is directed not so much toward North Korea, but toward Russia," the expert assumed. "This is one of the elements of the propaganda war the West is currently waging against Russia, and"There is no reason why dialogue is not taking place in the current situation," Chinese Ambassador to the UN Liu Jieyi told journalists following the latest UN Security Council's (UNSC) meeting on North Korea, as quoted by Global Times. The UNSC summit behind closed doors came as a response to Pyongyang's Sunday missile launch and was dedicated to the possibility of imposing further sanctions against the DPRK.However, the Russian president emphasized the necessity to return to dialogue with North Korea "In any case, we consider nuclear and missile tests unacceptable. We need to return to dialogue with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, stop intimidating it and find ways to solve these problems peacefully. Is it possible or not? I think it is possible," Putin told reporters on May 15.As Chinese media outlet Global Times reported Thursday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is due to pay an official visit to Russia from May 25 to May 26 to specifically discuss the North Korean nuclear issue with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov.