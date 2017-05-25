A man is dead after a cesspool collapsed in the Long Island town of Huntington Wednesday, spawning a gigantic sinkhole that swallowed him alive, authorities said."It's horrible, my heart goes out to the men," Regina Sineno said.Police say a crew was installing the cesspool at a Beech Place home when it collapsed shortly before 1 p.m.,The worker, later identified as 59-year-old Edward Sinnott, was sucked in, authorities say. Another worker nearly suffered the same fate but managed to grab a hold of construction equipment as Sinnott was pulled down.Chopper 4 showed an extensive emergency presence at the scene. A large crane was sifting through mud and other debris. Later, crews brought in a device to suck muck out of the hole.First responders planted a large American flag at the site as they worked, and anxious family members, co-workers and neighbors watched as mounds of dirt were scooped from the hole.Hours after the collapse, Sinnott still hadn't been found, and sources said a rescue effort for him had changed to a recovery effort for his body.Sinnott was pulled from the dirt shortly before 7 p.m. and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.There have been a number of incidents of people and animals falling into cesspools on Long Island in recent years.