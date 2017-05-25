Four children, including three girls, were killed and as many others injured on Thursday in lightning in Bihar's Bhagalpur district.The lightning struck the children when they were picking mangos in an orchard at Siya village, Kahalgaon Circle Officer Radhamohan Singh said.Four children, aged between 10 years and 14 years, died on the spot, while four others who were collecting mangos with them suffered burn injuries, he said.