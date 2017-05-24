Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Wednesday that Moscow knows which terrorists in Syria possess chemical weapons."There is information that Daesh [ISIL] and Al-Nusra terrorists have components of chemical weapons. Who can give assurances that chemical weapons won't appear in other countries tomorrow," Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said speaking at the Russia's Federation Council.The minister added that the world needs joint work to fight those terrorists who possess chemical weapons,