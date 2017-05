© Richard Becker / Global Look Press

Magic mushrooms are "the safest drugs to take," with people who consume them seeking less medical help that those who have used ecstasy, LSD or cocaine, according to a new report from the Global Drug Survey.The study, released on Wednesday, used data from about 120,000 people from more than 25 countries in 2016."Magic mushrooms were the safest drugs to take in terms of needing to see emergency medical treatment," the report said.The riskiest recreational drugs are methamphetamine and synthetic cannabis, according to the survey.Natural cannabis is considered the least poisonous after magic mushrooms, with only 0.6 percent claiming to have sought medical help after its use.Colombia, New Zealand and Norway top the countries where residents prefer to pick magic mushrooms, while in Belgium, Finland and Austria respondents preferred to grow them on their own.However, various circumstances can increase the danger of taking magic mushrooms, as can the addition of other substances to the mix, such as alcohol, Winstock says."Combined use with alcohol and use within risky or unfamiliar settings increase the risks of harm, most commonly accidental injury, panic and short lived confusion, disorientation and fears of losing one's mind," he added.