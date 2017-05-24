Two teenage boys were killed in separate incidents after lightning struck them in Murbad here, police said today.According to district rural police, Murbad taluka experienced heavy thundershowers last evening, disrupting normal life.In the first incident that occurred in Modal Wadai village, 15-year-old Sandeep Pokhla sustained serious burn injuries after lightning struck his house yesterday at around 5 pm, reducing it to ashes.Sandeep succumbed while he was being taken to the nearby government hospital, police said.In another incident, a 18-year-old boy, identified as Gotya Ugada died after lightning struck him while he was standing under the shade of a mango tree in Zadghar village.Police have registered a case of accidental death in connection with both the incidents.