Forty-one Cambodians, mostly rural dwellers, had been killed by lightning strikes in the first five months of 2017, slightly up from 40 deaths over the same period last year, a spokesman said on Wednesday, China's Xinhua news agency reported.Besides the fatalities, thunderbolts had injured 44 others during the January-May period this year, slightly down from 48 injuries over the same period last year, said Keo Vy, the spokesman for the National Committee for Disaster Management."Lightning strikes occur every year, especially during the rainy season (from May to October)," he told Xinhua, adding that "to avoid the dangers of lightning strikes, people should stay inside houses or shelters when there is rain."In addition to lightning casualties, storms had also claimed two lives and injured 35 others during the first five months of 2017, the spokesman said.