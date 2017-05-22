© PTI

A 50-year-old fisherman, bitten by a group of dogs at Pulluvilla near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala, died early on Monday morning at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital, an official said.Jocelyn was attacked late on Sunday night.Speaking to IANS, a police official attached to the Kanjiramkulam police station confirmed the ghastly incident."Our officials are at the hospital where the inquest is being prepared. After that a post-mortem would be conducted. Then the body would be handed over to the family," said the police official.It was in August last that a 65-year-old woman Siluvamma, was mauled to death and partly eaten up by a large pack of stray dogs at the same place Pulluvila. Her son witnessed her being torn up by the hungry canines when he came searching for her. He had to dive into the sea to save himself from the dogs. On Monday, people called for a hartal in Pulluvila after repeated incidents of stray dog attacks in the coastal village.Source: Indo-Asian News Service