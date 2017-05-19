© Iliya Varlamov / Sputnik



Russian authorities control the situation in the country and will not allow a 'color revolution' scenario planned by foreign special services, says Secretary of the Security Council Nikolay Patrushev.Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily."I would like emphasize that we are keeping the situation under control. Law enforcement agencies and special services have accumulated considerable experience in prevention of various provocations and other illegal activities," he added.In mid-2015, Patrushev told reporters that Russian security agencies intended to develop a detailed plan of action aimed at preventing color revolutions or any other attempts of forceful change of lawfully-elected authorities through mass street protests.Also in 2015, the Russian Defense Ministry ordered major research into color revolutions, stating its goal as prevention of the situations that Russia faced in 1991 and 1993.President Vladimir Putin has previously called color revolutions the main tool used by destructive forces in the geopolitical struggle.Putin said in April this year in an interview with the Mir TV channel.