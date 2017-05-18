© Mike Segar



New York City Police have declared a "mass casualty incident" after a speeding car drove onto the sidewalk in Times Square, killing one and injuring at least a dozen people. The incident doespolice said.Seven people were loaded onto stretchers, while one person has died, a witness told Reuters. The New York Fire Department said that one person was killed and 19 others were injured in a "motor vehicle incident."The car reportedly drove the wrong way up 7th Avenue, crossed onto the sidewalk and hit at least 13 people. It eventually crashed into metal barriers at the corner of 7th Avenue and 45th Street.Video and photos from the scene show dark red vehicle tilted to its side against a barrier, surrounded by firefighters. Another video shows a man being led away by NYPD officers.WCBS-TV has identified the suspect as a 26-year-old male resident of The Bronx withThe New York Post gives the suspect's name as Richard Rojas. The crash took place as, according to Fox News.The incident is, according to NYPD.An injured pedestrian told Reuters that the driver's actions appeared "intentional." According to a witness, the vehicle drove against traffic and into the sidewalk, where it struck pedestrians.Police have cordoned off the intersection of 45th Street and Broadway, as they investigate the incident. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is on the site.