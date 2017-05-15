© Taze Haber EN/YouTube
A Learjet 35 crashed while landing at Teterboro Airport, leaving multiple buildings on fire, according to reports.

The small twin-engine jet plane was identified by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to WNBC.

The flight reportedly departed from the Philadelphia International Airport.

There are no reports of how many people were on board.


Three buildings were hit as the plane crashed, according to a spokesperson of Carlstadt, the neighborhood where the crash took place, according to WNBC. The Teterboro Airport has reportedly closed.