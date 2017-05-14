A small area of showers popped up Sunday morning on the NBC2 First Alert Live Doppler Radar, just offshore from the Lee County islands. As it tracked inland, around 8:45 a.m., this shower produced a brief waterspout over the Caloosahatchee. The location is approximately between Gulf Harbour Yacht and Country Club in Fort Myers and the Cape Coral Yacht Club.As of 10:30 am, there were no reports of any damage.This video was taken by Tom Hendricks.This video was taken at the Cape Coral Yacht Club by Lisa Cornelius.