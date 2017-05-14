Lightning struck a tiny village in Anantapuramu district of Andhra Pradesh this evening, killing five persons and injuring two others.According to Information and Public Relations Minister Kalva Srinivasulu, nine villagers tried to take shelter in a small shed in the village fields at Kalugodu under Gummagadda mandal following rain this evening."Suddenly, lightning struck the shed killing five persons. Two others were also injured in the incident," the minister told PTI over phone.Others had a lucky escape.The village falls under Rayadurg Assembly constituency represented by the minister and he rushed to Kalugodu soon after hearing the news."We have shifted the injured to hospital where they are undergoing treatment. We will pay ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased after talking to the Chief Minister," Kalva added.Source: PTI