According to the train operator, TRAINOSE the incident happened on the Athens - Thessaloniki line at 21:45pm when a train with around 70 passengers derailed just outside Adendro station.Fire department, ambulance units and police are at the scene. Those injured are being rushed to the hospitals of Thessaloniki.Local media report at least five cars have derailed with the train engine car piercing through a building located close to the rail lines.At least 45 firemen and 21 emergency vehicles are engaged in the evacuation efforts.