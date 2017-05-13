If anyone should be disciplined, it should be: CDC/FDA bureaucrats and scientists, who promote fraudulent science, commit conspiracies to withhold scientifically-valid adverse information about vaccines, especially the MMR and HPV vaccines:
- Big Pharma corporate officers and scientists, who do not submit all the data (positive and negative studies) for new vaccine licensures;
- the Vaccine Court Masters, who have 'bastardized' The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) of 1986 (42 U.S.C. §§ 300aa-1 to 300aa-34, for refusing to abide by the original spirit and meaning of that law Congress passed;
- the U.S. media which does not report the facts about vaccine science but only kowtows to Big Pharma in order to keep Pharma's ad revenues floating media's operations;
- state legislators, especially those in California who buy into the fraudulent pap promoted by the likes of Senator Pan, who apparently doesn't know his arse from a hole in the ground when it comes to vaccine science, but has a handsome bank account due to Big Pharma's largess for introducing bills into the California State Legislature; and
- Doctors like Paul Offit, MD, who claims children can take 10,000 vaccines 'safely' without ever having produced any scientific study or data—just hyperbole—to prove that fallacious statement scientifically accurate!
If you are a vaccine safety advocate, doctor, researcher, writer, etc. who promotes the U.S. federal government investigation of all the fraud in vaccines and your right not to have neurotoxins and other toxic chemicals, plus altered DNA and nanoparticles injected into your body, then you are about to be hanged from the highest and nearest tree either by government or vigilantes, if The Boston Herald's crazy attempt at health-style anarchism takes over in the minds of impressionable people, whose minds apparently have been damaged from receiving too many vaccines.
Mike Adams, the Health Ranger and editor at Natural News, is sounding the alarm in his article
EMERGENCY Action Item: Join us in reporting Boston Herald journo-terrorists to the Boston FBI and Boston Police, which I feel every reader should read in its entirety and then act upon the suggestions made, as they will be coming for your head soon, if the self-appointed, left-wing 'anarchists' have their way about fraudulent vaccines.
Do we live in a free United States of America, or don't we? That is the question of our time!
Below I've posted the suggestions Mike Adams makes about how to fight this medievalism legally and accurately, if you want to keep your head on.
