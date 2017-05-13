An Imam in Copenhagen has been reported to Danish authorities for violating hate speech laws following a sermon made in March that called for a jihad to free Muslims from 'the filth of the zionists.'Mundhir Abdallah made the remarks at a mosque in Copenhagen as part of a sermon which included citations from the Hadith.We have chosen to report imam Mundhir Abdallah to the police after his sermon at Masjid Al-Faruq mosque in Norrebro. We believe that it contains a thinly veiled incitement to commit murder of Jews," said Dan Rosenberg Asmussen Ritzau, chairman of the Jewish Society in Denmark, as cited by Danish TV2.The speech is a clear violation of the Danish Penal Code which states: "Any person who, publicly or with the intention of wider dissemination, makes a statement or imparts other information by which a group of people are threatened, insulted or degraded on account of their race, colour, national or ethnic origin, religion, or sexual inclination shall be liable to a fine or to imprisonment for any term not exceeding two years."Jorn Vestergaard, a professor of criminal caw, told TV2 that citing from scripture does not exempt a person from criminal responsibility when their intention is to both convey and endorse the message.Inger Stojberg, the Danish Minister for Immigration, Integration and Housing condemned the speech on Facebook, writing:"The following video is from the mosque at heimdalsgade in Copenhagen on March 31 this year, and this calls for the killing of Jews. This is completely preposterous, undemocratic and awful. But it also shows why we need to lead a harsh and consistent policy."Under Danish hate speech laws, Abdallah faces a potential penalty of a fine or up to two years in prison if charged and convicted.Police are looking into the matter and requests have been made to members of parliament to launch a formal investigation.