Islamist preacher under eye of police for anti-Semitic hate speech in Denmark
Thu, 11 May 2017 23:40 UTC
Mundhir Abdallah made the remarks at a mosque in Copenhagen as part of a sermon which included citations from the Hadith.
We have chosen to report imam Mundhir Abdallah to the police after his sermon at Masjid Al-Faruq mosque in Norrebro. We believe that it contains a thinly veiled incitement to commit murder of Jews," said Dan Rosenberg Asmussen Ritzau, chairman of the Jewish Society in Denmark, as cited by Danish TV2.
The speech is a clear violation of the Danish Penal Code which states: "Any person who, publicly or with the intention of wider dissemination, makes a statement or imparts other information by which a group of people are threatened, insulted or degraded on account of their race, colour, national or ethnic origin, religion, or sexual inclination shall be liable to a fine or to imprisonment for any term not exceeding two years."
Jorn Vestergaard, a professor of criminal caw, told TV2 that citing from scripture does not exempt a person from criminal responsibility when their intention is to both convey and endorse the message.
Inger Stojberg, the Danish Minister for Immigration, Integration and Housing condemned the speech on Facebook, writing:
"The following video is from the mosque at heimdalsgade in Copenhagen on March 31 this year, and this calls for the killing of Jews. This is completely preposterous, undemocratic and awful. But it also shows why we need to lead a harsh and consistent policy."
Police are looking into the matter and requests have been made to members of parliament to launch a formal investigation.
Comment: Interesting that it was MEMRI.org that released the video of Mundhir Abdallah's anti-Semitic hate speech. Also interesting that the most vehement of Islamic extremist groups in the world (ISIS) who are operating just a stone's throw away from Israel, never attack Israel - but apologize when ordinance gets lobbed accidentally into Israel's territory. What are we to make then of this Imam's little talk - that is all but guaranteed to cause a fuss? Maybe MEMRI does a little more than just report the news; the following would seem to suggest this:
And then there are toxic organizations, as you know. They have been very effective in distorting the Palestinian message in reality, like MEMRI. You know, M-E-M-R-I? You should be aware of this. This is a most toxic organization. It is run by Yigal Carmon, who used to be the adviser to the military governors, and he became the adviser to Shamir on terrorism and so on. And he used to interrogate me once in a while. But now, he has this organization with tremendous funds. He monitors everything and then he has access to Congress, particularly to many decision makers. He distorts Palestinian utterance and anything that is published. We can talk about this later. You have MEMRI, you have NGO Monitor that attempts to bad-mouth all Palestinian NGOs. You have the PM Watch [Palestinian Media Watch], which is also waiting for any Palestinian to open his or her mouth and they attack.
