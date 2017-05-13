5 calories

7 grams fiber

4 grams carbohydrates

5 grams protein

7 gram fat

7 milligrams iron (20 percent DV)

6 milligrams phosphorus (3 percent DV)

1 milligram manganese (7 percent DV)

21 milligrams magnesium (5 percent DV)

1 milligram copper (6 percent DV)

1 milligram vitamin B6 (3 percent DV)

Fenugreek Benefits and Uses

1. Improves Digestive Problems

To maintain regularity, mix a ½ tablespoon of fenugreek seed powder with 1 glass of warm water and drink daily before going to bed.

2. Cholesterol Levels and Heart Conditions

To reduce high cholesterol, take 4 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds throughout the day. First, dry roast the seeds, then grind them into a powder. The powder can be consumed with water or can be sprinkled onto prepared food.

To improve your heart health, drink 1 - 2 cups of fenugreek seed tea daily.

To make the tea:

3. Fights Cold and Flu

Mix 1 teaspoon of fenugreek powder, raw honey, and lemon juice. Consume this twice a day to fight cold and flu symptoms.

Drink fenugreek tea 2-3 times a day to speed up the recovery time.

For a sore throat, gargle with warm fenugreek tea twice a day.

4. Lowers Inflammation Inside the Body

arthritis

bronchitis

mouth ulcers

infection of the tissues beneath the surface of the skin

boils

tuberculosis

chronic coughs

kidney ailments

cancer

Make an infusion with 1 teaspoon of grated ginger and 1 teaspoon of pounded fenugreek seeds in a glass of water, strain and drink this twice a day as an additional treatment for asthma.

Take 1 tablespoon of soaked fenugreek seeds every day in the morning to reduce joint pain.

Make a paste of fenugreek seed powder with warm water. Apply this paste on the painful areas. Allow it to dry first and then rinse it off with warm water. Use this remedy twice a day until the pain is gone.

To reduce menstrual discomforts drink warm fenugreek tea twice a day.

5. Diabetes

Soak 1 - 2 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds in 1 cup of water overnight. Then, the next morning on an empty stomach, drink the water and eat the seeds. Repeat this daily.

6. Promotes Milk Flow in Breastfeeding

Soak 1 tablespoon of fenugreek seeds in 1 cup of water overnight. Then the next morning, boil the water for several minutes together with the seeds and strain it. Drink this every morning.

You can also add fresh fenugreek leaves to your salads, soups, or stews.

7. Reduces Inflammation from the Outside the Body

sciatica

eczema

pain and swelling in the muscles and lymph nodes

wounds

gout

leg ulcers

dandruff

Fenugreek tea is also a great remedy to get rid of body odor and bad breath.

To get rid of dandruff, soak 2 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds overnight. The next morning mash the seeds to a fine paste. Apply this paste to the scalp and leave it for 30 minutes.

