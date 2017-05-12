SOTT Radio
is live in:
is live in:
ON AIR
Role Models: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Puppet Masters
Condoleezza Rice: US invaded Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein, not to bring democracy
Sputnik
Fri, 12 May 2017 12:49 UTC
The United States invaded Iraq with its allies in 2003 not to bring democracy to that country but to topple President Saddam Hussein, former US National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice told a meeting at the Brookings Institution.
"We didn't go to Iraq to bring democracy to Iraq we went to Iraq to overthrow Saddam Hussein... It was a security problem," Rice, who also served as US secretary of state, said on Thursday.
Rice, who served as national security adviser to President George W. Bush at the time, denied that the United States was determined to use its military power to impose democracy on Iraq in 2003 or on Afghanistan when it occupied that country in 2001.
"I would never have said to President Bush [to] use military force to bring democracy to Iraq and Afghanistan," she said.
Rice also acknowledged that the populist movements that had arisen in the United States and Western Europe over the past two years were expressions of protest by millions of people against elites who ignored their concerns about such issues as free trade and unlimited immigration.
Comment: The US didn't invade Iraq to bring democracy, and they didn't do it because Saddam was a 'security risk'. They invaded so that the military-industrial complex could reap billions in profits, the US empire could extend its reach in the 'New American Century,' and any competitive vision of the region's future could be destroyed.
Further reading:
- The Pentagon's $125 Billion Cover-Up
- Israel's scheme to profit from the Syrian war - without costing it a cent
- $10 trillion unaccounted for since 1996: The Pentagon heist that has never been audited
- Who will profit from the wars in Iraq and Syria? The usual suspects: Halliburton, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, Boeing . . . .
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
SOTT Radio is live in:
ON AIR
Role Models: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Latest News
- Full text of the Justice Department memo that led to Comey being fired
- Fake News: Claims that Comey's sacking was an 'obstruction of justice' are groundless
- Condoleezza Rice: US invaded Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein, not to bring democracy
- US ambassador creates diplomatic incident after tweeting 'exasperation' at Trump
- This is what a Russian found inside a Chinese phone 'click-farm'
- 8 princesses from United Arab Emirates stand trial for 'continually abusing' servants
- French workers occupy factory, threaten to blow it up in protest over possible closure
- TASS photographer responds to "absurd" charges about Trump-Lavrov photoshoot
- Democrats just wish Killary fired Comey
- Pakistan suicide bombing kills 25, injures deputy Senate leader
- Shallow 6.2-magnitude quake registered off the coast of El Salvador
- Hezbollah dismantles military positions on now safe Lebanese-Syrian border area
- Russian investigators start fresh criminal cases against Ukraine military over Donbass shelling
- US and China reach trade deal on beef, poultry, and gas
- WikiLeaks #Vault7: 'CIA malware plants Gremlins' on Microsoft machines
- Fallon fallacy: Saudi Arabia is just 'defending itself' when it bombs Yemen
- 'Keeping America safe in cyberspace'? Trump signs cybersecurity executive order
- Freak hailstorm hits Koolyanobbing, Western Australia
- Dead minke whale found on beach in Alnmouth, UK
- NASA analysis of Tropical Cyclone Donna's extreme rainfall
- Full text of the Justice Department memo that led to Comey being fired
- Fake News: Claims that Comey's sacking was an 'obstruction of justice' are groundless
- Condoleezza Rice: US invaded Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein, not to bring democracy
- US ambassador creates diplomatic incident after tweeting 'exasperation' at Trump
- Democrats just wish Killary fired Comey
- Russian investigators start fresh criminal cases against Ukraine military over Donbass shelling
- US and China reach trade deal on beef, poultry, and gas
- WikiLeaks #Vault7: 'CIA malware plants Gremlins' on Microsoft machines
- Fallon fallacy: Saudi Arabia is just 'defending itself' when it bombs Yemen
- 'Keeping America safe in cyberspace'? Trump signs cybersecurity executive order
- Attorney Generals in 20 states call on US DOJ to appoint special prosecutor in Russia-gate
- Saudis allocate $68mn for Trump's state visit, set to be garish display of opulence
- Bashar al-Assad: Syria, Russia and Iran to deter violations of de-escalation deal
- Trump expected to sign executive order launching panel to investigate voter fraud
- Pyongyang doubles down on alleged CIA terror threat
- Iraqi security forces say 90% of Mosul liberated
- FBI agents searching GOP fundraising firm in Annapolis, Maryland
- Senate Intelligence Committee subpoenas Michael Flynn regarding docs relating to Russia
- The real terrorists in Syria: Dark truths hidden beneath progressive facades of NATO and its allies
- Remember when Bill Clinton 'fortuitously' fired the FBI director one day before Vince Foster was found dead?
- This is what a Russian found inside a Chinese phone 'click-farm'
- 8 princesses from United Arab Emirates stand trial for 'continually abusing' servants
- French workers occupy factory, threaten to blow it up in protest over possible closure
- TASS photographer responds to "absurd" charges about Trump-Lavrov photoshoot
- Pakistan suicide bombing kills 25, injures deputy Senate leader
- Hezbollah dismantles military positions on now safe Lebanese-Syrian border area
- Snowflake protection zone: Colorado university to transform residence hall into 'social justice living environment'
- ICE arrests nearly 1,400 in its 'largest gang surge' ever, majority are US citizens
- Refugee entry to US slumps despite court blocks on Trump travel ban
- Cop files lawsuit after being fired for refusing to shoot suicidal veteran
- Crazy idea or scam? - 'Rent-a-pilgrim' to walk to Fatima
- Aleppo, Syria: Russian humanitarian aid given to over 800 in past 24 hours
- Raging opioid epidemic eats away at Baltimore - becoming a rotting, decaying war zone
- WHO: More than 50 Yemenis die of Cholera outbreak in 2 weeks
- Yahoo criticized by German cybersecurity agency for not helping in probe of 1.5 billion hacked accounts
- Vermont expected to become first US state to legalize marijuana for recreational use through legislation
- Free speech being stamped out at universities across the US
- Precious snowflakes gone wild: U of Arizona is hiring students to tattle on others for 'bias incidents'
- Over 40% of Americans back sanctions on Israel for crimes against Palestinians
- Israeli baby dies in hot car after mother drives her to daycare and forgets her
- Declassified files show US effort to end mass killings in Argentina stymied by Henry Kissinger
- Archaeologists stumble upon 16th century coins stashed in ivory chess figure
- 'Baby dragon' embryo cracks 20-year giant bird-like dinosaur mystery
- The humble stirrup gave rise to the Mongol empire
- What really happened in the 1989 Tiananmen Square "Massacre"
- 3 out of 4 German soldiers were killed by Soviet army during WWII
- Victory is meaningless without the victor's benevolence: Russian priest tells story of largest German WW2 cemetery in Russia
- Russian MoD publishes one-of-a kind WWII archive videos
- 80 years on: Hindenburg disaster theories detailed in declassified FBI records
- Russia declassifies secret report on horrifying Nazi crimes in wartime Ukraine
- Merck's president led secret biowarfare program - influencing experiments on Americans
- 3,000yo hoard of Bronze Age axe heads uncovered in Norwegian field - find considered 'spectacular'
- The deep history of US and Britain's never-ending Cold War on Russia
- Arnon Milchan: The movie producer involved in an Israeli nuclear smuggling ring
- Newly identified dinosaur is earliest titanosaur on record
- Pentagon Papers: Will the real Daniel Ellsberg please stand up!
- The Stay Behinds: The truth regarding NATO's "secret armies"
- Ancient temple to mysterious Roman deity unearthed in Turkey
- Ice Age animal bones discovered during Los Angeles subway excavation
- What Zionists really mean when they say "there was no Palestine" - and why they're "not even wrong"
- NASA analysis of Tropical Cyclone Donna's extreme rainfall
- Proximity of supernovas may cause mass extinctions
- Human sense of smell is more acute than most people think
- Scientists discover massive landforms under Antarctic ice sheet
- Emotion reading: Technology that claims to spot criminals Before they act
- Chinese professor defends criminal facial-recognition study after Google scoffing
- GOES-16 weather satellite captures lightning activity across U.S.
- Mathematics does not rule out 2 dimensions of time
- See the Full 'Flower Moon' rise tonight
- Death by asteroid may come in unexpected ways - from gusting winds and shock waves
- Experts: Massive sinkholes are now appearing in the wrong places
- What lightning does to rock quantified
- NASA footage captures sun shooting giant strands of plasma (VIDEO)
- Stunning! Hubble image captures hundreds of galaxies 6 billion light-years away
- Homo naledi, a newly added species to human family tree may have lived alongside our early ancestors
- Turning chicken poop and weeds into biofuel
- Sound advice: Human noise pervasive even in US protected areas, threatens endangered species
- Icelandic babies who can stand at four months make science headlines
- Terminator robots - The military is using human brain waves to teach robots how to shoot
- Newest secret US spacecraft returns to Earth after over 700 days in orbit
- Shallow 6.2-magnitude quake registered off the coast of El Salvador
- Freak hailstorm hits Koolyanobbing, Western Australia
- Dead minke whale found on beach in Alnmouth, UK
- Canada floods: Kelowna braces for worst flooding on record
- Small earthquake shakes Seattle area days after swarm near Kitsap Peninsula
- Lightning strikes kill 3 in Habiganj, Bangladesh
- 19 sheep and dog killed by lightning bolt in Karnataka, India
- Floods kills 14, displace thousands in Kenya; 9 inches of rain in 24 hours for Mombasa
- Grizzly bear attacks, injures man near Cody, Wyoming
- Earthquake magnitude 5.4 along the Tashkurgan Fault takes lives in western China
- 'Global Warming Surprises'
- U.S. Geological Survey study discovers high levels of radon in wells across Pennsylvania
- April in Finland was colder, wetter and snowier than usual
- Cold weather is keeping birds from nesting and delaying blossoming of wild berry bushes in Finland's north
- Headed for more than a 'little-ice age'
- Highly unusual snowfall in Finland?
- U.S. Northeast at risk for freeze - Maybe snow?
- Snowfall in Kiev - On May 10
- Southern USA wildfires force evacuations & dust storms blanket northern Asia
- Girl critically injured by dog pack in Detroit
- Comet Johnson joins the ranks of visible comets
- Meteor fireball filmed streaking over South Florida
- Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night sky
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Bright meteor with house-shaking sound reported over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Southern California skies
- Lyrid meteor shower to peak April 22
- April 2017: The month of 4 visible comets - Comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) brightens overnight
- Close pass by asteroid 2017 GM
- Social media lights up over meteor fireball in the night sky over Florida
- Huge 'potentially hazardous' asteroid hurtling towards Earth on April 19th
- Meteor fireball reported streaking across British Columbia; second in 2 weeks
- April Fools' Day comet, closest pass to Earth on record
- Another comet brightens and now visible in the Northern hemisphere
- Green comet flyby on April 1st
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- A 'hanging offense': Boston Herald dehumanizes parents who debate vaccines
- Médecins Sans Frontières: Nigeria fighting worst meningitis C outbreak since 2008
- Exercise for aging muscles
- Why all the hysteria? The month of May used to be measles season years ago
- Breaking up the 8 hour workday increases productivity
- Yes, adults can sue vaccine companies for damage from adult vaccines
- 18,000 lawsuits pile up against Big Pharma blockbuster drug, Xarelto
- Antioxidants in Ginkgo Biloba protect the nervous system from heavy metal damage
- The link between gut bacteria, chronic fatigue and Parkinson's
- Vaccine injury payouts for 2017 released
- Will it work for humans?: Scientists cure type 1 diabetes (in mice) using gene transfer
- Improve memory and cognitive function with ashwagandha
- Study: Daily dose of cannabis extract could help memory in old age
- The world looks the other way while Big Pharma's pollution creates deadly superbugs
- How to boost your collagen to improve skin and muscle repair
- The more time children spend using handheld devices, the more likely they are to delay speaking
- 1 in 5 Australians are 'revenge porn' victims, study reveals
- The Ketogenic diet: Recommended by doctors to treat Cancer
- Minimal exercise protects against depressive symptoms in older adults
- Dr. Mark Sircus: Iodine replaces vaccines & antibiotics
- "Mom Brain": Why it's good for mothers and babies
- Flexible thinkers: Bilingual speakers think about time differently than monolinguals
- Structure and simplicity: Why your brain loves those to-do lists
- Can you feel your heartbeat? You might be better at perceiving others' emotions
- Creative people may process reality differently
- Generating positive momentum to change your life one small step at a time
- What makes a good life? Lessons from the longest study on happiness - Robert Waldinger
- This simple game helps reduce traumatic memory by 62%
- Good news for worrywarts: Fretting could be beneficial if used as a motivator for healthy behavior
- Study finds psychopathic personalities gravitate to business and economic degrees
- Listening to your heart (beat) can help you become more empathetic
- The secret to honesty revealed: it feels better
- Embracing vulnerability is the most powerful yoga
- 11 important steps for raising awareness and consciousness
- Jon Rappoport: The free and independent individual
- Stimulate your vagus nerve for better mental health
- Completely alone and utterly depressed
- The benefits of solitude: Balm for the harried urban soul
- Rewiring the brain can end the cycle of inter-generational poverty
- 8 (probable) signs you're being lied to
- US military's declassified files: Instructions on how to photograph UFO's
- Contractors claim bizarre events at home where killer Ted Bundy grew up
- Kansas Pastor was assessing woman for demonic possession days before she decapitated ex-boyfriend's mother
- Meet some of India's most serious UFO researchers
- Mothman-type creature reported in Chicago, Illinois
- Ipswich city security camera captures strange light in sky
- U.F.O. sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 on why UFO research just might save mankind
- Alien-obsessed Brazilian student disappears, leaving behind room full of strange writings (VIDEO)
- Elon Musk: "If there are super intelligent aliens, they're probably already observing us"
- From lights in the sky to 'little people': Seeking the supernatural in Western Alaska
- Two UFO experts say California is the top state with most UFO sightings
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- UFO reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV engineer and 4 others saw large craft hovering near rig
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Watch Russia's fearsome new Navy Seals in training (VIDEO)
- Putin to CBS reporter: You ask ridiculous questions
- Man arrested at airport with a backpack full of snakes, frogs and lizards
- Duke of Edinburgh retires to spend more time on racism
- Earth wishing for just one passing meteor to hit!
- Feline fatale: Police respond to report of cat in tree 'armed with gun'
- Iran patiently explains to the US why Persian ships operate in the Persian Gulf
- If you're looking for the SHTF look: Nordstrom is selling a pair of dirty jeans for $425 — and people are furious
- Breaking: Putin wins French presidential election, promises to annex baguettes
- Russian warplanes are terrorizing international airspace!
- Fish Finger for MP: Breaded finger of cod running against Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in June election
- American geographical knowledge needs to improve before dropping bombs!
- France cancels election!!! Media crowns Putin next French Emperor
- Saskatchewan ranchers surprised to find cattle herd following behind beaver
- North Korea unveils latest secret weapon - stealth bomber
- 'Hand of the Kremlin'? Out of 11 French Presidential Candidates, 7 'Pro-Putin'
- April the giraffe gives birth as massive global audience watches live (VIDEO)
- Reasonable request for impartial investigation into Idlib gas attack shows why Russia and Iran are so dangerous
- Libor-fixing scandal will be ignored without delay, pledges government
- Russian scandal completely obliterated after missile strike
Quote of the Day
Our scientific power has outrun our spiritual power. We have guided missiles and misguided men.
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
Recent Comments
I think this is called domestic terrorism...pretty dodgy for a country in a State of Emergency? However, what a message!
A very good anonymouse alternative for Google is: [Link]
If you're interested in doing something about this, Natural News has some essential information.
what a waste of money. Think of all the extra bombs that could have been dropped on yemen
Good article but I couldnt help but laugh at the opening statement Donald Trump may not have drained the swamp in the delusional fairy tale way...
Condoleezza Rice: US invaded Iraq to topple Saddam Hussein, not to bring democracyCondoleezza Rice, the US national security adviser under President George W. Bush, said Thursday in an interview that the goal the United States pursued during the 2003 invasion of Iraq was...