The worst dust storms in a decade blanket Northern China heading on to Japan and Korea with enough force to make it to the west coast of Canada and the USA. Noticeable is a cyclonic spin that was noticed in the USA super-storm that wiped out 40% of the USA wheat crop.

Wildfires spread from southern Georgia's Okefenokee National wildlife refuge into Florida forcing evacuations of 100,000+ people and burning 400,000 acres. Visible from space it looks like a volcanic eruption.


