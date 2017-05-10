© Robert S. Price / U.S. Navy / Reuters

Government watchdog United to Protect Democracy has launched a legal complaint to force the Trump administration to disclose the legal basis behind the April 6 missile strike on a Syrian airfield. The attack could set a dangerous precedent, the group warns.Fifty-nine Tomahawk missiles were fired at Shayrat Airbase in Syria on April 6, killing at least six people and injuring several others. The move came in response to an April 4 chemical incident in the town of Khan Shaykhun, for which the US blamed the Syrian government, without providing any consistent evidence.Protect Democracy wants access to all records concerning the missile strike under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). This covers communications related to the matter from April 4 through to the present, including emails and memos. The agencies are to reply in 20 days.Apart from Syria, Protect Democracy also mentions North Korea as a potential conflict area, citing the president's words on the possible "major, major conflict" with Pyongyang.The group pointed out that all the previous explanations were inconsistent, recalling Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross's quote about "after-dinner entertainment" in relation to the strike, as well as Tump's justifying references to chemical weapons and protection of national interests, among other statements.The only official letter sent to Congress appealing to "vital national security and foreign policy interests" was described as "vague" and "worrisome" by Florence as it lacks legal recognition of domestic and international law and declares the possibility of additional action.There was another precedent of bypassing Congressional authorization on military action, the watchdog notes. Back in 2011, the US intervened in Libya, but then the action was authorized by the UN Security Council and was followed by a detailed legal opinion from the Department of Justice to provide the rationale. And in 2013, then-President Barack Obama did not strike Syria in retaliation to alleged chemical weapons use, as the decision was not supported by Congress.The refusal to shed light on the actions in Syria would have two "disturbing" explanations, according to Florence. The first suggests that Trump "never rigorously made an assessment about the legality of the Syria strikes" and had no legal guidance on the issue. The second implies the will to "to keep the American people and the Congress in the dark," which could prevent "oversight of the President's ability to take the United States into a new armed conflict with another country."