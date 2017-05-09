A pair of cyclists were startled when a bear came charging toward them out of the woods near a bike trail in Slovakia.Video shared to YouTube by Dusan Vinzik shows helmet camera footage of himself riding behind a friend on a trail in Malino Brdo when a bear emerged from nearby woods and charged at the cyclist in front.The bear pursued Vinzik's friend for a few feet before turning off the trail and back toward the wooded area.Vinzik's friend began cycling faster for a few feet and got off his before reaching the end of the trail where he would have been forced to turn back toward the bear's path.Vinzik called out to his friend, who walked back down to the path, as the two regrouped to share in a sigh of relief.