"The lessons of the past war urge us to be vigilant", the Russian president stated during the military parade in MoscowThere is no force in the world that can conquer Russia, President Vladimir Putin said at the Victory Day parade on Red Square devoted to the 72nd anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II:"There is no force and there will be no force that could conquer our people."World War II could not be prevented due to the disintegration of peoples, the Russian president noted:"This horrible tragedy could not be prevented, first of all, due to the connivance at the criminal ideology of racial supremacy, due to the disunity of the world's leading countries, which allowed Nazis to appropriate the right to decide the destiny of other peoples, unleash the cruelest and the bloodiest war, enslave and make almost all European countries serve their deadly goals."Putin vows the Russian soldiers are ready for heroic deeds for the sake of their people and World War II veterans will never feel ashamed of them."We feel a deep and strong kinship with the generation of heroes and victors. And I will tell them the following: you will never feel ashamed of us! The Russian soldier today, like in all the times, showed courage and heroism, and is ready for any heroic deed, for any sacrifice for the sake of his Motherland and his people," the Russian president said.The Russian Armed Forces are capable of repelling any aggression but consolidation of the entire international community is needed to effectively fight terrorism and other threats:"The lessons of the past war urge us to be vigilant and the Russian Armed Forces are capable of repelling any potential aggression," the Russian leader said, stressing that "today life itself requires increasing our defense potential.""But consolidation of the entire international community is needed to effectively fight terrorism, extremism, neo-Nazism and other threats," the Russian president said."We are open for such cooperation. Russia will always be on the side of the world's forces, on the side of those who choose the road of equitable partnership, who rejects wars as being alien to the very essence of life and the nature of humans," Putin noted.The farther the events of the Soviet Union's Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 against Nazi Germany recede into history, "the higher the responsibility before future generations," the Russian leader said."We must pass over stability and peace on the planet to them, pass over the harsh and heroic truth about the Patriotic War, the spirit and the essence of the Great Victory so that our descendants love Russia so much strongly as well while people should keep in their memory the generation that selflessly fought for the Motherland and defended with honor its freedom and independence," the head of the Russian state said.