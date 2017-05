© AFP 2017/ ANDREJ ISAKOVIC

'NATO's arrogance is not helping'

'Aggressive anti-Russian minority'

On meeting between Putin and Trump

The North Atlantic Alliance sent relations with Moscow into a deep freeze after its plans aimed at severing ties between Russia and Ukraine failed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Sunday.As a result, the US-led military alliance suspended cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including counterterrorism efforts, Russia's top diplomat said. However, the bloc has tried to relaunch dialogue despite "the resistance from an aggressive minority."The Kremlin has always maintained that Moscow is ready to discuss issues of mutual concern with NATO on equal terms and without preconditions.Lavrov also said that NATO could not be compared with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a defense organization comprising Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan.The North Atlantic Alliance is reluctant to work with the Collective Security Treaty Organization, as well as to view it as a full-fledged international organization, recognized by the United Nations and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), Lavrov added."I think that NATO's arrogance is not helping," he said.The Russian foreign minister criticized the "abnormal" situation when some Western politicians' "politicized approach" toward ties with Russia had become more important than economic interests of their own countries and citizens."The trend to abandon this 'abnormal' approach, in my opinion, is getting stronger.Meanwhile, the principle of [European] solidarity should presuppose a search for consensus, a compromise between extremes," he said.Lavrov noted that there are two positions in the EU: those who are categorically against any normalization of relations with Russia, and those who advocate a way out of the "sanctions deadlock.""We, I repeat, do not raise this issue and do not want to interfere in internal discussions, but we see how they really develop in the European Union," Russia's top diplomat concluded.The Russian foreign minister also commented on the upcoming talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, saying that the meeting needs to be well prepared."Russia and the United States have such a profound effect on international stability and security that concrete results would be expected from this meeting. It needs to be well prepared to achieve them. This is what we are doing right now," he said.