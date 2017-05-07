© (Reuters/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

The past week has seen yet another round of violence, as the opposition continues to demand the overthrow of the government. While the, the reality is a little more complicated. A picture says a thousand words, so here's some photos of those 'peaceful' protesters being repressed.Protesters torch a National Guard armoured personnel carrier (APC).Protesters trying to force their way inside an APC in Caracas. The international media later carried reports complaining the vehicle ran over a protester.Protesters blocking a highway, using stolen fencing to create a barricade.A 'peaceful' protester.A protester fires at state security forces, using a home-made mortarA protester is engulfed in flames after the National Guard motorbike he was trying to set on fire suddenly explodes.(Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty Images)Despite the best efforts of protesters who routinely attack hospitals, Venezuela's healthcare system still has the capacity to care for this demonstrator, who suffered massive burns from his ordeal.Right-wing legislator Freddy Guevara shakes hands with a protester, shortly before they attacked the National Guard in Caracas.A protester displays a shotgun seized from security forces.A lone National Guardsperson stares down a line of right-wing attackers