Society's Child
Egyptair crash: no trace of explosives on victims, says French newspaper
UK Guardian
Sat, 06 May 2017 18:32 UTC
French investigators have found no traces of explosives on the bodies of French victims of Egyptair flight MS804 that crashed into the Mediterranean last year en route from Paris to Cairo, a newspaper has reported.
Le Figaro's report, which a source with knowledge of the matter confirmed to Reuters, contradicts Egyptian investigators who said in December that traces of explosives were found in the remains of victims of the flight.
French officials had warned in December against drawing conclusions on the cause of the 19 May 2016 crash that killed all 66 people on board including 12 French nationals.
Investigators of France's National Gendarmerie Criminal Investigation Institute, who examined samples of the remains, concluded there were no traces of explosives on the bodies of the passengers, Le Figaro reported.
"The thesis put forward by the Egyptians - an explosion during the flight due to a bomb that may have been placed on board at Roissy airport in Paris - is therefore excluded," Le Figaro said.
The remains of the 12 French nationals were returned to France in January.
Comment: Chance are this was yet another commercial plane 'taken out' by the increasingly extreme weather on our planet, or, as a result of one of the many exploding space rocks that have been seen in our skies.
Every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness.
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
Recent Comments
Makes sense! Gays, women, atheists and others should be very wary of Islam and sharia law. But they should support the right-wing with caution too...
BPearthwatch mrmbb333 check these 2 sites the fish in the ocean are getting cancer and dying the whales are getting sunburned the coral reefs are...
Hmm, looks like Malaysia has it's own reasons for not supporting those 'regime changing' people who plot things.
Excellent article Niall. It really opened my eyes. Thanks
Whats worse than snakes on a plane? How-about cockroaches on a plane?!? This guy couldn't decide, so he brought both! I can only imagine copycats...
