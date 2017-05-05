A mahout was killed by Forest department elephant on Thursday in Dubare elephant camp.Sources said that elephant Karthik (7) trampled Mani (47), a mahout to death while he was providing fodder.The incident occurred at five o clock in the evening.The autopsy of the deceased was conducted at Siddapur government hospital and the police officers have registered a case.Speaking to reporters DCF Surya sen said that after attacking mahout last month, the forest officials had alerted all the mahouts and Kavadis to be careful while handling the elephant ."The elephant is particularly allergic of alcohol and if anyone goes near to it by consuming alcohol it attacks" he added.