A mahout was killed by Forest department elephant on Thursday in Dubare elephant camp.

Sources said that elephant Karthik (7) trampled Mani (47), a mahout to death while he was providing fodder.

The incident occurred at five o clock in the evening. Last month on April 17 the same elephant had killed a mahout Annu (45).

The autopsy of the deceased was conducted at Siddapur government hospital and the police officers have registered a case.

Speaking to reporters DCF Surya sen said that after attacking mahout last month, the forest officials had alerted all the mahouts and Kavadis to be careful while handling the elephant .

"The elephant is particularly allergic of alcohol and if anyone goes near to it by consuming alcohol it attacks" he added.