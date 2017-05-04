Beef prices gain most on record in a single session, this follows on record gain on wheat two days ago as a late season mini ice age blizzard destroyed a large portion of wheat across the USA. The assessment of damage of wheat called the "Kansas Wheat Tour" is now including Oklahoma as wiped out crop areas as well. The observers and agronomists plus government officials are bogged down by drifting snow and still area unable to even get to 100 sq miles of fields yet.