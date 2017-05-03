CCTV captured the harrowing moment a little boy was savaged by a pack of dogs as he went in search of his lost football.Eymen Deniz Ünlü was mauled by six street dogs after climbing over a fence to retrieve the ball, which had landed in a wooded area behind his home.The five-year-old was caught on a nearby security camera jumping over the fence of his garden, in Sakarya's Erenler province in Turkey.Seconds later, half a dozen wild dogs set upon the youngster, dragging him to the ground before repeatedly biting him.The horrific attack only ended when the child's mother Mary heard his screams and rushed from the house.The CCTV footage shows her jumping over the fence before scooping her son up and carrying him to safety.Eymen was taken to Sakarya Training and Research Hospital where he was treated for injuries to his head, back and feet, according to Turkey's haberler.com .The little boy's father Ali Asım Ünlü said Eymen underwent surgery on Friday but is "in good health right now".