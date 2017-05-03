© Alexei Druzhinin / Sputnik

Almost two-thirds of Russians support Marine Le Pen in the current French presidential campaign, with just 8 percent preferring Emmanuel Macron as the next leader of France.Around a quarter - 26 percent - say they support neither of the candidates who have made it into the May 7 runoff.The head of the VTSIOM center, Valeriy Fedorov, said that the poll results were understandable and expected because National Front (FN) leader Le Pen has repeatedly spoken for the need to end the tension between Russia and the West.The second round of the French presidential elections will see En Marche party head Macron, who claimed over 24 percent of votes in the first round, face off against right-wing Le Pen, who garnered over 21 percent of votes.In late March this year, Le Pen visited Moscow and met Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the pair's discussion, Putin stressed the importance of relations with France and said that despite reserving the right to meet any potential candidate, Moscow has no intention of meddling in the French presidential vote.