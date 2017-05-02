Partitioning Libya now would set an uncomfortable precedent as groups such as the Kurds push for a homeland and the integrity of Syria and Iraq come under threat from Islamic State

A plan to split lawless Libya into three mini-states is winning converts in Italy, days before Libyan MPs hold a last-ditch session to bring warring factions together in a national government.Speculation was rife in Rome yesterday that, if a unity government failed,— a throwback to the country's provincial structure under the Ottoman empire.The idea was backed by. "I don't see how a unity government can return to Tripoli where 20 per cent of militias have said they won't defend it. We would be imposing a conflict on those militias," he said. "It is no secret that Egypt would be happy to have an independent Cyrenaica."General Camporini has previously criticised the 2011 Nato bombing campaign that helped to oust Colonel Gaddafi, but pushed Libya into tribal and militia-led anarchy.Egypt and the United Arab Emirates have backed Libya's internationally recognised parliament, which meets in Tobruk in Cyrenaica, while Turkey and Qatar support moderate Islamists governing in Tripoli.CESI, a Rome think tank that advises the Italian parliament, issued a report yesterday which recommended that Libya switch to a federation of three regions, keeping its unity as a state.Italy ruthlessly suppressed opposition in Libya in the 1930s, allegedly killing 50,000 people, including half of the Bedouin population, and capturing and executing the resistance hero Omar Mukhtar in 1931, even as 150,000 Italians settled in the country.In 1951, the Allies handed the country over to the local monarch Idris, before power was seized in 1969 by Gaddafi, then a young army officer.Giorgio Starace, the Italian special envoy negotiating with Libya's factions, said yesterday that the Italian government would do its utmost to avoid partition and keep Libya intact. "Italy is strongly engaged in easing any initiative to keep unity in Libya and establish a national government," he said.An Italian government source said that if a unity government were formed then military forces backed by the internationally recognised parliament in Tobruk and the militia based in Misrata — two forces which have previously clashed — could find common ground fighting against Isis, based in Sirte.A majority of MPs in Tobruk have already said that they would back a national government, but a formal vote has been delayed. The next session of parliament is on Monday.