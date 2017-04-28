Intense rainfall led to flooding in parts of the Carolinas this week. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said the rain was "like we haven't seen since Hurricane Matthew."

Road closures and water rescues were reported in eastern portions of the state on Tuesday. Raleigh recorded 4.51 inches of rain on Monday alone, making it the wettest April day in the city's history.

In Elkin, North Carolina, the Yadkin River approached moderate flood stage after rising from nearly 5 feet to 20 feet from Sunday night into Monday. Moderate to major flooding will persist along area rivers into next week in some locations.