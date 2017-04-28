5.7 magnitude earthquake

2017-04-27 14:46:33 UTC

UTC time: Thursday, April 27, 2017 14:46 PM
Your time: 2017-04-27T14:46:33Z
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 5.7 - 77km S of Little Sitkin Island, Alaska
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 0 people

USGS downgraded this to a 5.0

2017-04-27 14:46:33 UTC 5.7 magnitude, 19 km depth
Rat Islands, Aleutian Islands

Aftershocks:

2017-04-27 14:57:43 UTC 3.2 magnitude, 19 km depth
Rat Islands, Aleutian Islands

2017-04-27 15:58:51 UTC 4.2 magnitude, 53 km depth
Rat Islands, Aleutian Islands

2017-04-27 16:06:55 UTC 3.9 magnitude, 41 km depth

2017-04-27 23:39:10 UTC 5.0 magnitude, 44 km depth
Rat Islands, Aleutian Islands