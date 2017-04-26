Puppet Masters
Ivanka Trump: Media misunderstood her role in Syrian airbase attack
Sputnik
Tue, 25 Apr 2017 20:32 UTC
On April 11, the president's son Eric Trump revealed that his sister Ivanka, who has recently agreed to take an unpaid job as a White House adviser, influenced the order to take a military action on Syria. The White House also confirmed that Ivanka weighed in the decision. However, Press Secretary Sean Spicer did not specify the extend of her participation.
The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian government airbase on April 6. Trump assured that the launch was conducted in response to a chemical attack on civilians in Idlib that killed more than 80 people, including children.
Comment: More from Politico:
Eric Trump, who alongside his brother, Donald Trump Jr., runs the Trump Organization, told The Daily Telegraph he was confident that his sister used her influence with the president to compel him to respond to the Syrian regime's chemical weapons attack on civilians. "Ivanka is a mother of three kids and she has influence. I'm sure she said: 'Listen, this is horrible stuff,'" Eric Trump said during the interview.'Decisive' doesn't necessarily mean a decision is well-informed or advised. 'Decisive' should only come after all the facts are in and the path forward is defendable as the correct one. In this instance, emotion overrode waiting for all means of verification, negated any other strategic response. It has cost the president in home support and on the global stage. Perhaps family members should remain so.
"That would be a flawed interpretation," Ivanka Trump told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday, pointing to a New York Times report detailing, in the first daughter's words, "how the decision process was managed."
"It was informed at the highest levels of military and state," the unpaid White House adviser and special assistant to the president continued. "I, of course, shared my perspective and opinion. It aligned with his own."
Eric Trump said he sensed his father was "deeply affected by those images of the children," and Ivanka Trump shared a similar sentiment on Tuesday, telling reporters, "It would be very hard as a human being to see the images that we saw and not to be very shaken to the core. "
"That said ... you can't make decisions based on emotion alone," she added. "His decision was incredibly well informed and advised. I'm proud of the action he took, how decisive it was."
Reader Comments
Latest News
- America is a constitution-free zone
- The not-so-grand strategy behind America's warring around
- Alarming voter irregularities reported across France as fears mount election being rigged
- Hollande: Ministers must do all possible to ensure Le Pen defeat; Le Pen prefers support of the people
- Odd how the US has killed 70K ISIS fighters - twice as many as it says exists...and other amazing statistics
- Trump versus Tehran: Ripping up Iran Deal would plummet US credibility
- Scotland independence support drops to 40%, a sting for Sturgeon
- Administration official: White House considers order to quit NAFTA
- Ivanka Trump: Media misunderstood her role in Syrian airbase attack
- English football undergoes major fraud investigation
- 26 FEET of snow recorded in Japan
- Mexican illegal immigrant in US the lowest since 2009, policy changes have decreased numbers
- 'El Chapo Act': Ted Cruz wants to fund US-Mexico border wall with '$14bn' drug fortune
- A new French Revolution in the offing? Not so fast
- Mountain snowpack well over average in Northwest Montana
- Debunking Trump's casus belli against Syria
- The Campus Left's Bad Manners
- Parents who who use food to comfort their children are training them to 'eat emotionally'
- French election reality: Macron booed and jeered in his hometown, where crowd chants 'Président Marine!'
- New study claims humans reached Americas 130,000 years ago
- America is a constitution-free zone
- The not-so-grand strategy behind America's warring around
- Hollande: Ministers must do all possible to ensure Le Pen defeat; Le Pen prefers support of the people
- Odd how the US has killed 70K ISIS fighters - twice as many as it says exists...and other amazing statistics
- Trump versus Tehran: Ripping up Iran Deal would plummet US credibility
- Scotland independence support drops to 40%, a sting for Sturgeon
- Ivanka Trump: Media misunderstood her role in Syrian airbase attack
- 'El Chapo Act': Ted Cruz wants to fund US-Mexico border wall with '$14bn' drug fortune
- A new French Revolution in the offing? Not so fast
- Debunking Trump's casus belli against Syria
- Quelle surprise: French 'proof' of Assad's chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun turns out to be total BS
- Trump's child care tax break benefits rich and gives average American family less than $20
- Assange: CIA chief Pompeo is waging a war against free speech
- Hypocrisy at its finest: Israel accuses Assad while admitting to stockpiling (and using) its own chemical weapons
- British MPs demand fraud be revealed in foreign aid budgets
- Busted: Investigation finds that Bulgaria routinely ships weapons to Syrian militants
- Russian military expert Viktor Baranets: The arrival of US military instructors in Donbass indicates Washington's 'direct interference' in the Ukrainian conflict
- Russian meeting with Saudi Arabia highlights clash on Syria but prepares agreement on other fronts
- Protecting us from ourselves: Wikipedia founder to fight 'fake news' with new Wikitribune site
- Erdogan still can't quite grasp reality: "Assad must go"
- Alarming voter irregularities reported across France as fears mount election being rigged
- Administration official: White House considers order to quit NAFTA
- English football undergoes major fraud investigation
- Mexican illegal immigrant in US the lowest since 2009, policy changes have decreased numbers
- The Campus Left's Bad Manners
- French election reality: Macron booed and jeered in his hometown, where crowd chants 'Président Marine!'
- 80% of voluntary Fukushima evacuees unwilling to return home despite government assurances - survey
- SWAT mistakes prayer group for gun thieves, raid wrong home, detain 14yo girl in bathroom, and send old lady to hospital
- Russian FM Sergei Lavrov reveals what helps him keep calm and carry on during tough talks
- Cashless society: 1 in 3 Europeans ready to dump cash ahead of digital future
- Russian parliament submits draft bill to help eradicate bride abduction 'tradition'
- United Airlines' PR nightmare continues as giant bunny dies on flight
- Venezuela opposition 'national sit-in' unleashes fresh wave of violence leaving 4 dead
- Federal officials indict fifteen for illegal protected bird trafficking
- Teenage cyberhacker-for-hire jailed for masterminding global attacks on Sony and Microsoft
- Men who live-streamed Facebook rape sentenced to prison in Sweden
- Italian police arrest ISIS recruiter who taught how to become 'invisible in Europe'
- Chaos in the West: Maybe 'Preparedness' Isn't Such a Bad Idea
- 11yo amputee dies after 'numerous beatings' at Islamic school in Malaysia
- Antifa goons assault journalist in DC, get arrested immediately (VIDEO)
- New study claims humans reached Americas 130,000 years ago
- Itty-bitty weavers: Wooden figures found with tiny looms in ancient Chinese tomb
- Medieval priest discovered in elaborate grave 700 years after his death
- World War One Battlefield tunnels discovered under Salisbury Plain
- Frozen in time: Sailors looking for Northwest Passage in 1845 may be ID'ed by DNA
- Scientists: Rare mother-of-pearl clouds may have inspired Munch's 'The Scream'
- Rare parchment of US Declaration discovered in England
- Stone carvings at Gobekli Tepe in Turkey confirm how comet struck Earth in 10,950BC
- Scientists confirm Flores Man 'hobbits' found in Indonesia not direct relatives of modern humans
- Ancient reptile tracks in the Pyrenees may point to a new type of footprint
- Brilliant Russian scholars unlock secret of mysterious Voynich manuscript - CIA, NSA, others tried and failed
- 24 years Ago Today: Chemical Weapons Used by US Government to Kill Women and Children in Waco, Texas
- Dragons of Siberia: Scientists reveal mythical creature also had a place in Russian folklore
- Egyptian archaeologists make major discovery in a centuries-old tomb near Luxor
- Dental fillings discovered in 13,000-year-old skeleton
- Why North Korea hates America
- WWII 'allies knew of Holocaust years before' finding concentration camps
- Gordon Cooper found sunken treasure from space and kept it secret until his deathbed
- The Korean War: Americans have forgotten what we did to North Korea
- Secret documents reveal that Allied powers knew about Holocaust over two years before discovery of concentration camps
- Scientists discover baby humpback whales 'whisper' to their mothers to avoid detection by predators
- Just in case human gene editing goes horribly wrong scientists fall back on "CRISPR off switch"
- Welcome to the Matrix - Artificial wombs successfully pass 1st test, human trials could begin within 3yrs
- Nature's answer to plastic pollution: Scientists discover a caterpillar that eats plastic
- Where did your dog come from? New tree of breeds may hold the answer
- New map shows the world hidden beneath your feet
- Groundbreaking examples of learning from nature to advance technology
- Brain protein may unlock key to multiple sclerosis treatment - study
- How Little Ice Age displaced the tropical rain belt
- Research finds psychedelic drugs create a different consciousness in the brain
- What we know so far about the Larry Page-backed 'flying car' coming later this year
- Medieval medical books could hold the recipe for new antibiotics
- UK government to invest millions in 'truly groundbreaking' self-driving car tech
- The puppet masters of academia promoting GMOs and pesticides
- Naked mole-rats 'turn into plants' when deprived of oxygen
- If they don't have a cardboard box, cats will settle for a square drawn on the floor
- Bilingualism in children develops concurrently but independently
- Flu viruses decimated by South Indian frog mucus
- New atmospheric phenomenon discovered by SWARM satellites
- Elon Musk's new startup aims to merge human brains with computers in order to engage in consensual telepathy
- 26 FEET of snow recorded in Japan
- Mountain snowpack well over average in Northwest Montana
- Surprise snowfall in the heart of France
- Is the Tahoe Glacier making a comeback?
- "Extraordinary" cold in Spain - Snow at 600 meters
- Fishermen report increase in exotic fish caught off Perth beaches in Western Australia
- Three hikers killed by lightning bolt in Java, Indonesia
- Floods displace 17,000 after 15 inches of rain in 24 hours in the Dominican Republic
- Föhn winds: New insight into what weakens Antarctic ice shelves
- Researchers solve the century-old mystery of Blood Falls
- Seattle just broke a 122-year-old record for rain
- Hailstorm devastates apple, peach, walnut and apricot orchards across Kashmir, India
- Woman injured in shark attack off Ascension Island
- Man mauled by dog dies in Dayton, Ohio
- Hard freeze kills 95 to 100 percent of France's Alsace vineyard buds
- Turkey greenhouses collapse due to snowfall
- A new glacier grows at Mount St. Helens
- Snow across Wales as Arctic winds sweep across the country
- 13 cm of snowfall as late-season storm hits Regina, Saskatchewan
- April showers? Southern Manitoba hit with snowfall instead
- Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night sky
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Bright meteor with house-shaking sound reported over Queensland, Australia
- Meteor seen shooting across North Carolina sky
- Trail of meteor fireball captured on camera over Plymouth, UK
- Meteor fireball captured over Rome, Italy
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Southern California skies
- Lyrid meteor shower to peak April 22
- April 2017: The month of 4 visible comets - Comet PanSTARRS (C/2015 ER61) brightens overnight
- Close pass by asteroid 2017 GM
- Social media lights up over meteor fireball in the night sky over Florida
- Huge 'potentially hazardous' asteroid hurtling towards Earth on April 19th
- Meteor fireball reported streaking across British Columbia; second in 2 weeks
- April Fools' Day comet, closest pass to Earth on record
- Another comet brightens and now visible in the Northern hemisphere
- Green comet flyby on April 1st
- Meteor fireball reported over Northeast U.S.
- Eyewitnesses wanted: did you see bright green meteor fireball in Irkutsk, Siberia?
- Meteor fireball streaks across U.S. East coast skies
- Parents who who use food to comfort their children are training them to 'eat emotionally'
- MRI scans that measure brain age may one day predict the risk of early death
- Study finds higher sodium intake is associated with lower blood pressure, contradicting decades of medical advice
- World-leading cardiologists: Long-held belief that saturated fats clog arteries and cause heart disease are 'plain wrong'
- Titanium dioxide and the link to obesity
- RFK gives eye-opening interview on the dangers of vaccines on Tucker Carlson
- Phytomedicine: Critically ill patients with drug-resistant malaria cured using dried leaves of Artemisia annua plant
- Surgeon General Vivek Murthy - vaccine/drug pusher asked to resign from duty
- Monsanto's glyphosate herbicide detected in organic foods
- Get rid of bad breath, tartar, and plaque with just one ingredient!
- For a tasty way to gut health, make your own probiotics
- Americans take too many prescription medications
- Dying 13 year old, Amelia Ferguson diagnoses her own HPV vaccine injury that stumped doctors
- Hops herb helps fights breast cancer & menopause symptoms
- Walking is better than caffeine for an afternoon pick-me-up
- Vaccine failure: Merck being sued for shingles vaccine that causes the affliction it's supposed to prevent
- Paradigm shift? RFK Jr. questions vaccine safety in surprisingly, attack-free tv interview
- Childhood cancer up 13% in the last 20 years
- Court orders EPA to close loophole that exempted factory farms from pollutant reporting
- 5 ways corrective lenses break down your eyesight and how to improve your vision naturally
- Rewiring the brain can end the cycle of inter-generational poverty
- 8 (probable) signs you're being lied to
- Do psychopaths really make good CEOs? No, they don't
- The miracle of the present moment
- The placebo effect can help mend a broken heart
- If IQ doesn't truly reflect intelligence, what does?
- The numerous tactics that narcissists, sociopaths and psychopaths use to manipulate and silence you
- The scientific basis for hypnosis is starting to be uncovered
- The power of your hands: Ancient Japanese healing technique for rapid stress relief
- Reunited in time: 'My son says he was Lou Gehrig in a past life'
- How to solve your nature deficit when you live in the city
- Want to keep your mental edge in older age? Challenge your brain early in life
- Epiphany learning: Researchers discover a way to track 'aha' moments
- Intentional mind-wandering is beneficial to our brains and our futures
- Your brain is not a computer
- Non-focused attention: Childrens' perceived limitations are actually a strength
- How the eyes communicate emotion
- Addressing loneliness in children can prevent a lifetime of loneliness in adults
- How to avoid the Amygdala hijack
- Positive relationships: The common denominator of happiness
- U.F.O. sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Strange, loud 'siren or vacuum' sound recorded in Monument, Colorado
- Canadian UFO survey: Seven First Nations among those reporting mysterious lights in 2016
- Tom DeLonge of Blink 182 on why UFO research just might save mankind
- Alien-obsessed Brazilian student disappears, leaving behind room full of strange writings (VIDEO)
- Elon Musk: "If there are super intelligent aliens, they're probably already observing us"
- From lights in the sky to 'little people': Seeking the supernatural in Western Alaska
- Two UFO experts say California is the top state with most UFO sightings
- Prominent Ufologist Stanton Friedman: 'Aliens are here and will quarantine us'
- UFO reported in Gulf of Mexico: OSV engineer and 4 others saw large craft hovering near rig
- Missing 411: How 1,600 people went missing from public lands without a trace
- Linda Moulton Howe interview with UFO whistleblower: Ex-US Naval officer 'saw entrance to secret alien base in Antarctica'
- Weird geometric pattern etched into Iceland's largest lake baffles locals
- Why is the UFO question asked by so few in the mainstream media?
- 'Beyond our knowledge'? Scientist claims crop circles are hidden messages left by aliens or human time travelers
- 'Ghosts', bad vibes drive Brazil's president from official residence in capitol
- US Exorcists: Demonic Activity on the Rise
- El Chupacabra? Mysterious 'beast' thought to be roaming Scottish Highlands stripping all the flesh off sheep and eating them
- If you're looking for the SHTF look: Nordstrom is selling a pair of dirty jeans for $425 — and people are furious
- Breaking: Putin wins French presidential election, promises to annex baguettes
- Russian warplanes are terrorizing international airspace!
- Fish Finger for MP: Breaded finger of cod running against Lib Dem leader Tim Farron in June election
- American geographical knowledge needs to improve before dropping bombs!
- France cancels election!!! Media crowns Putin next French Emperor
- Saskatchewan ranchers surprised to find cattle herd following behind beaver
- North Korea unveils latest secret weapon - stealth bomber
- 'Hand of the Kremlin'? Out of 11 French Presidential Candidates, 7 'Pro-Putin'
- April the giraffe gives birth as massive global audience watches live (VIDEO)
- Reasonable request for impartial investigation into Idlib gas attack shows why Russia and Iran are so dangerous
- Libor-fixing scandal will be ignored without delay, pledges government
- Russian scandal completely obliterated after missile strike
- Sweating, shaking pharmaceutical CEO says he can stop profiting off opioid epidemic anytime he wants
- Lavrov accused of microaggression after assuming Tillerson's gender identity
- Lavrov's April Fools' Day prank - CNN can't take a joke
- Polar bear sighted 'praying' at the foot of a cross
- In this age of information manipulation in overdrive, not even the quick brown fox and lazy dog are safe
- Moron decides to tease enormous alligator dressed as a T-Rex
- Eau de kitty: Perfume maker debuts kitten fur fragrance
Quote of the Day
Sometimes people hold a core belief that is very strong. When they are presented with evidence that works against that belief, the new evidence cannot be accepted. It would create a feeling that is extremely uncomfortable, called cognitive dissonance. And because it is so important to protect the core belief, they will rationalize, ignore and even deny anything that doesn't fit in with the core belief.
Recent Comments
Amerika will have a whole lot more serious stuff to deal with as of August 21. Sweeping in from over yonder westcoast frontier.
"An Hollande endorsement for Macron may be akin to the proverbial "kiss of death." The phrase "Nom d'un chien" springs to mind. LOL.
I'm sure that by the time the main election rolls around, the PTB will have their vote rigging down to a more exact science. Consider this first...
the credibility and image of the US would plummet throughout the world, Can it really plummet any further? They way this Trump administration is...
I've been spiking my water with electrolyte drops for about a year now and if anything, BP going down.. Few BP checks at the doc were totally...
Ivanka Trump: Media misunderstood her role in Syrian airbase attackUS President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, said on Tuesday that media misinterpreted comments about her involvement in the government's decision to launch airstrikes on Syrian...