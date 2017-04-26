© Chip Somodevilla

US President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump, said on Tuesday that"That would be a flawed interpretation," Trump stated in Berlin, Germany referring to a New York Times publication on how the decision was made.On April 11, the president's son Eric Trump revealed that his sister Ivanka, who has recently agreed to take an unpaid job as a White House adviser, influenced the order to take a military action on Syria. The White House also confirmed that Ivanka weighed in the decision. However, Press Secretary Sean Spicer did not specify the extend of her participation.The United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian government airbase on April 6. Trump assured that the launch was conducted in response to a chemical attack on civilians in Idlib that killed more than 80 people, including children.