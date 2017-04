© Screen shot/ Nordstrom

Nordstrom is selling fake muddy jeans for $425.The "Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans," which are made by the brand PRPS, "embody rugged, Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working action," according to Nordstrom's website The mud "shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty," the website says.But the jeans are being ridiculed online."This is a joke, right?" one user commented on Nordstrom's site in a post that has since been deleted. "Do you also sell jeans covered in cow manure? Oh, that must be the deluxe model."Another deleted comment said: "Gotta love being able to look like I have fed the pigs, helped deliver a calf, and get the tractor unstuck without ever having to leave my BMW."Mike Rowe, who hosts the TV show "Dirty Jobs" on the Disovery Channel, wrote a blog post Monday calling out the pants."Finally — a pair of jeans that look like they have been worn by someone with a dirty job... made for people who don't," Rowe wrote.He describes the jeans as "a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic — not iconic."In March, Nordstrom sent the internet into a frenzy with its "Clear Knee Mom Jeans" made by Topshop. These jeans, which cost $95, had a large, clear plastic panels across the knee.