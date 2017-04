Originally in Mondoweiss During Passover, I traveled to the West Bank with two other women, all of us members of Machsom Watch, anOur goal was to visit two Palestinian villages: in one, Kafr a-Dik, settlers had recently cut down some olive trees; in the other, Urif, residents had tried to work in their olive groves, but, even though they had arranged this with the army, settlers stopped them from doing so. We wanted to see with out own eyes, rather than reading about, the places where all this had happened. Both villages are less than 10 kilometers east of the Green Line, about 30 miles from either Tel Aviv or JerusalemSo we proceded to Urif, a few kilometers northeast. There we met Adel, a young field worker for B'tselem, a human rights organization that works in partnership with Machsom Watch for these tours, and drove to the outskirts of the village, whose lands border the infamously hardline settlement of Yitzhar. Besides Adel, we were three women in our 60s and 70s.Together we walked up a gentle slope covered with low shrubs and wildflowers to the edge of a ridge overlooking an olive grove below. On the opposite ridge stood the homes of Yitzhar, whose radical yeshiva is a beneficiary of the Kushner family's charitable donations. We stood there for about 10 minutes, while Adel told us what had happened in the grove about a week before, when Palestinian farmers arrived there by prior arrangement with the IDF.Settlers had come down and threatened them, a clash ensued, the army fired tear gas and the farmers were forced to leave.- first one, then two, then three people, apparently young men or older teens. As we watched, some put on masks and started coming down the hill toward us. Knowing Yitzhar's reputation as one of the most extreme West Bank settlements, with a long history of violent harassment of their Palestinian neighbors, as well as numerous incidents of assaults on the Israeli army and police, I was definitely not interested in any encounter with them. I had come to learn and observe, not to engage in deliberate heroics.Two of us started walking quickly toward the car, while the third, more defiant, stood her ground and watched as they made their way down the hill. As they came closer,All three of us women now ran to the car.. But Adel picked up a stone, threw it back at them, and made a phone call.; the settlers, seeing reinforcements, and with no soldiers around to intervene, apparently decided it would be best to withdraw. They retreated up the hill, and we quickly got in the car and drove home.