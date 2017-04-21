An elephant brought for a temple festival ran amok and killed its mahout.
Another mahout escaped by climbing atop a nearby palm tree.

An elephant, which ran amok, killed its mahout near here on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred as the elephant was being brought for a nearby temple festival at Parassala, police said.

The elephant suddenly ran amok and lifted the mahout with its truck and hurled him to the ground, police said.

The mahout succumbed to his injuries before reaching hospital.

Source: PTI