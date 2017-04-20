© Christian Hartmann/Reuters

At least one police officer has been killed and another one injured in a shooting incident in central Paris, Reuters report, citing police sources.The shooting took place on the central boulevard of Champs Elysees, local media say, citing law enforcement.A large number of police officers have been deployed to the scene, French media report. A helicopter has been seen flying at a low altitude over central Paris. The local police department asked the people to "avoid the Champs Elysees district" and follow police instructions.The shootout took place around 21:00 (local time) near the Franklin D. Roosevelt metro station in the 8th district of the French capital, the French RTL TV channel reports.