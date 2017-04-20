We apologize for the rhetorical question.
Of course, the North Korea "incident" was not due to poor navigational skills; it was nothing more than a fear-mongering distraction to boost television and approval ratings.
According to science, the answer is a resounding "no".
Several years ago a group of American academics asked a simple and extremely rude question: Americans want to rescue Ukraine from Russian invasion — but can they find Ukraine on a map?
We know that war is God's way of teaching the US geography, but sometimes even God can't deliver:
Of course, this is extremely unfair because the average American has no say in who the US bombs, or for what manufactured reasons.About one in six (16 percent) Americans correctly located Ukraine, clicking somewhere within its borders. Most thought that Ukraine was located somewhere in Europe or Asia, but the median respondent was about 1,800 miles off — roughly the distance from Chicago to Los Angeles — locating Ukraine somewhere in an area bordered by Portugal on the west, Sudan on the south, Kazakhstan on the east, and Finland on the north.
The further our respondents thought that Ukraine was from its actual location, the more they wanted the U.S. to intervene militarily.
Which is why the United States has selfless public servants such as Maxine Waters, who wants Putin to withdraw from Korea — or else.
Even the media is doing its part to help educate the American public. Here's the classic example from Fox News:
At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter. So long as the bombs are dropped.
