A mahout who was suddenly attacked by a domesticated elephant that unexpectedly got agitated, lost his life. Another labourer suffered serious injuries in the same attack. This incident happened at the Dubare elephant camp in Kodagu district.Annu (48), working as mahout in this camp, died in this incident, while labourer, Chandra (28), suffered injuries.Chandra was admitted into the district hospital in the town. Postmortem of Annu was performed at community health centre, Siddapur.Siddapur police have registered a case. Divisional forest officer, Sooryasen, range forest officer, Nehru, and deputy range forest officer, Ranjan, visited the spot and conducted inspection.