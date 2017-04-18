© Fresno County Sheriff's Dept



A man shot and killed three people in downtown Fresno on Tuesday before surrendering to authorities, the Fresno Police Department said."This was a random act of violence," Dyer said.Within a minute, Dyer said, 16 shots were fired. Moments later, a PG&E pickup truck driver arrived at police headquarters to report his passenger had been shot by a gunman who approached them.Dyer said he wasn't clear if it was terror-related."Too early to say whether or not this involves terrorism," he said. "Certainly by the statement that was made it could give that indication, however, there was no statement that was made Thursday night when he shot the security guard. There was no comments made at that time."PG&E said it was still trying gather information on what happened in Fresno."Our thoughts are with all involved in the incident that occurred in Fresno today," PG&E said. "Public and employee safety is always our top priority."This article was updated with additional comments from Police Chief Jerry Dyer and a comment from PG&E.