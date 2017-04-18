The five-year-old dog was described as a member of the family,but Monday afternoon it attacked the one person who may have loved him the most."My pit bull attacked my wife for no reason, bit a big hole in her side. If the law don't get him, he's a dead dog here."The dog Milton Weeks raised from a 6-month-old puppy, crated and taken out of the house. Half an hour earlier.his wife was airlifted to a trauma center after the dog attacked.Weeks says an argument inside the home sparked the attack"It didn't hurt for real. I didn't feel nothing." Jackson Turner is a neighbor who has scars from his tangle with the dog named Bosco. "I jumped the fence and he came out the door,After those bites, family and friends told Weeks to get rid of the dog. Now, he wishes he's listened. "Anybody got any pit bulls get rid of 'em cause I never thought it would attack my wife."The dog is being held for now by animal control. Normally it would be quarantined or tested for rabies but the dog's owner has asked that it be euthanized.