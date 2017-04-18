6.0 magnitude earthquake 242 km from Levuka, Eastern, Fiji

2017-04-18 17:11:47 UTC

UTC time: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 17:11 PM
Your time: 2017-04-18T17:11:47Z
Magnitude Type: mww
USGS page: M 6.0 - 289km N of Ndoi Island, Fiji
USGS status: Reviewed by a seismologist
Reports from the public: 0 people

2017-04-18 17:11:47 UTC 6.0 magnitude, 626 km depth
Levuka, Eastern, Fiji