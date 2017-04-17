© DeKalb County Police / Twitter

The highway system in Atlanta, Georgia has taken another hit ‒ its second in less than four hours ‒ as Interstate 20 buckled due to a construction mishap on an underground gas line. One motorist is in critical condition.A motorcyclist who was going 55mph crashed when the road buckled, eyewitness Greg Phillips told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Phillips said.The large crack occurred in the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane between the Flat Shoals Road exit and the Gresham Road overpass, WSB reported. The buckling is 2-3 feet high, witnesses said.Phillips said.The Hazmat truck was not supposed to be driving inside the perimeter on the downtown connector, Atlanta police said. The driver of the car, Mitchell Epstein, was driving on a suspended license. The truck driver, Matthew Bowden, was given a citation for violating a Department of Transportation (DOT) restriction on the roadway.Travel times in Atlanta were already at an all time high after a massive fire caused I-85 to collapse three weeks ago. The cause was determined to be arson.Basil Eleby, 39, has been charged with first-degree arson for starting the fire, but his attorneys have blamed the Georgia DOT for storing construction materials under the bridge for years, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry has denied the accusations.," he said.