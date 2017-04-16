© AP



Almost 500 icebergs have drifted into North Atlantic Shipping lanes over the last week, six times the average. Its not because of global warming melting but a different set of factors including stratospheric circulation changes, Arctic vorticies directly over the Arctic circle, wind pattern shifts and ocean temperatures dropping. This video presents the real reason we are repeating a 100 year cycle in the Atlantic, based purely on the Sun's activity not CO2, which in turn is part of a larger 400 year Grand Solar Minimum Cycle.