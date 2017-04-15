Society's Child
39 killed, dozens injured as blast hits bus convoy near Aleppo - Update
RT
Sat, 15 Apr 2017 18:40 UTC
The blast was reportedly caused by a suicide attacker detonating a car bomb. Syrian state TV said an unknown number of people had been killed and wounded.
Pictures have emerged on social media purporting to show the aftermath of the blast.
Humanitarian workers were among the victims of the attack, according to Arabic Asharq Al-Awsat.
Very graphic footage from the scene posted online shows burned out vehicles with the dead lying on the ground and inside buses, some covered with blankets.
"A very powerful blast" killed "many women and children" inside the buses, an eyewitness said while filming the video. There were also fighters from the Free Syrian Army and other groups who were securing the area among the victims, he added.
No one knows the exact number of the victims yet, the eyewitness said, claiming that "there are more dead people inside the buses."
Photos from the scene show bodies near blackened buses with blown out windows.
The bus convoy was transporting up to 5,000 residents from the mostly Shiite villages of Fua and Kefraya.
The attack took place on the outskirts of Aleppo in the Rashidin area while the convoy was waiting to enter the city.
The buses were waiting to take people who were evacuated from the two Shiite villages on Friday from rebel-held territory into the government-controlled city.
The residents, along with hundreds of pro-government fighters, had come from the two rebel-besieged villages in northwest Idlib province, Reuters reported. In exchange, hundreds of Sunni insurgents and their families moved out of government-controlled areas near Damascus, Syria's capital.
However, a delay in the agreement has reportedly left thousands of evacuated people stranded at two transit points on Aleppo's outskirts since late Friday.
Comment: Tragedy has struck Syria a a suicide attack kills and injures civilians being evacuated from the embattled towns of Fua and Kefraya to Aleppo. The current death toll stands at 70 with 130 people injured. Among the dead, more than half are thought to be children. The number of casualties is expected to rise as more information comes in.
According to a witness,"A suicide bomber blew himself up in car in Rashidin near a petrol station, where buses with the Fua and Kefraya residents stopped. There are dead and wounded"....
Today's deadly attack on unarmed civilians is the most strident example of terrorists trying to thwart the attempts to evacuate civilians from Idlib.
Earlier in the day, a source told Sputnik that a suicide attacker detonated a car bomb in the Rashidin neighborhood of Aleppo near a convoy of buses carrying civilians evacuated from the Syrian Shiite towns of Fua and Kefraya. At least 70 people were reportedly killed, with many women and children among them.
"Terrorists are not letting people flee from the territory toward Aleppo and are preventing evacuation of Fua and Kefraya residents [from militants-held Rashidin neighborhood near Aleppo]," the source said.
Reader Comments
Thank you, SOTT editors for not censoring those photos.
People need to see what this sort of carnage really looks like.
People need to see what this sort of carnage really looks like.
