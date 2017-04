© Reuters



Syrian state TV said an unknown number of people had been killed and wounded.Pictures have emerged on social media purporting to show the aftermath of the blast.Humanitarian workers were among the victims of the attack, according to Arabic Asharq Al-Awsat.Very graphic footage from the scene posted online shows burned out vehicles with the dead lying on the ground and inside buses, some covered with blankets.There were also fighters from the Free Syrian Army and other groups who were securing the area among the victims, he added.Photos from the scene show bodies near blackened buses with blown out windows.The attack took place on the outskirts of Aleppo in the Rashidin area while the convoy was waiting to enter the city.The residents, along with hundreds of pro-government fighters, had come from the two rebel-besieged villages in northwest Idlib province, Reuters reported. In exchange, hundreds of Sunni insurgents and their families moved out of government-controlled areas near Damascus, Syria's capital.However, a delay in the agreement has reportedly left thousands of evacuated people stranded at two transit points on Aleppo's outskirts since late Friday.