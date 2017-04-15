© USGS

Earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude has struck Chile, close to the border with Argentina, the United States Geological Survey has said.The quake struck at 5.15am local time (8.15am GMT) about 90 miles southeatst of the city of Calama.USGS said the tremor had a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 and a depth of 188km, Reuters reported.There have been no reports of inuries so far.