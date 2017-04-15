© Boris Behncke
Mount Etna, April 13, 2017.
A new eruptive phase began at Etna in the evening of 13 April from several vents on the SE crater complex. The most active vent, starting from 22:27 local time was the one at the base of the crater which also had been active during mid March-early April, feeding a new lava flow that started to descend into Valle del Bove.